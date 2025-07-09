9 Jul. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Once again, Bratislava used its veto power and blocked the adoption of sanctions against Russia by the European Union, the media reports. The reason for this decision by the Slovak authorities is also known.

The EU has again failed to adopt a new (18th) package of anti-Russian sanctions, the TASR news agency informs.

According to its data, the decision was blocked due to Slovakia’s position. At the same time, diplomatic sources in the European Union specify that an option that suits all parties may be found in the coming days.

Earlier, the same agency reported that on Friday, July 4, Slovakia, at the ambassadorial level in Brussels, prevented the EU from adopting new sanctions against Moscow.

According to local media, the Slovak government is going to prevent the adoption of new sanctions against Russia until the EU has thought through possible compensation for the country for a ban on the use of Russian gas, which could come into force in 2028.