Azerbaijan and China to jointly develop Middle Corridor

A memorandum of understanding was signed to enhance collaboration in rail transport, transit, and digital projects between Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and China Railway State Corporation during a meeting of ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov with President of CR Song Xiude in Beijing.

The memorandum seeks to catalyze regional economic integration through the establishment of conducive frameworks for international cargo transit, streamlining management protocols, enhancing transport efficacy, and leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies.

It underscores the tactical significance of integrated transport evolution along the Middle Corridor and the linkage of this conduit to logistics hubs in China and Azerbaijan.

The proposal advocates for the integration of China Railway Container Transport Corp. Ltd. (CRCT) into the Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. consortium involving Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, while enhancing collaborative efforts in alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative.