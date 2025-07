10 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran as the new head of the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Duran replaces Fahrettin Altun, who was named a member of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye. Altun, who held the post since 2018.

He was appointed as a member of the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council in October 2018 and as deputy foreign minister in May 2024.