Lavrov meets with Rubio in Kuala Lumpur

10 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The top diplomats held talks on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events.

The meeting kicked off at about 1:14 p.m. Moscow time (10:14 a.m GMT) and lasted less than hour.

The Russian delegation includes Acting Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of the North Atlantic Kirill Mikhailov, as well as Alexander Posylkin, who works as the head of the department of the North Atlantic.

The U.S. was represented at the talks by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Alison Hooker and Director of the Secretary's Policy Planning Staff Michael Anton.

Today, Lavrov also held talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Lavrov and Rubio last met in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the February 19 negotiations between Russian and U.S. delegations.