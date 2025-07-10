10 Jul. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov spoke on Western anxieties about BRICS during a press conference following the summit, identifying lack of confidence in their own strength as the root cause.

"There is always a need for an external enemy. Psychologists might attribute this to a feeling of internal inferiority or lack of confidence in one's own strength",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov also pointed out that BRICS has no hidden agenda.

Let us remind you that the 17th BRICS summit was held in Brazil on July 6-7.