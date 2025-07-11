11 Jul. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to assist in the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan within the framework of the trilateral agreements of 2020 and 2022.

"We believe that these areas should be followed: the preparation of a peace treaty, the unblocking of economic ties and transport communications in the region, the delimitation of borders with subsequent demarcation, and the establishment of a dialogue between civil societies and the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan. ",

Mikhail Galuzin said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation emphasized Moscow's willingness to participate as one of the parties to the agreements and to provide support in any form that suits Baku and Yerevan.

Let us recall that the 2020 Trilateral Statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on the night of November 9-10, ended the Karabakh war with the capitulation of Armenia.