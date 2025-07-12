Turkish President hails PKK disarmament as major step

12 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the disarmament process begun by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as an important step toward a terrorism-free Turkey.

"I hope the major step that was taken today on the path to a terrorism-free Turkey will bring about positive results," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The first group of PKK militants laid down their arms in the mountains of the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan on July 11.

The PKK’s conference in May made a decision to self-dissolve and put an end to the nearly 50-year standoff with Turkey’s authorities.