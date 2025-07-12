Erdogan: PKK disarmament marks new chapter for Türkiye

12 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the 47-year era of terrorism in the republic has effectively ended following the formal disarmament ceremony held by Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants on July 11.

"My beloved people, yesterday marked the end of a 47-year era of terrorism. Today, a new page has been opened in our country’s history, and the doors to a great and powerful Turkey have been thrown wide open," Erdogan said, addressing members of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

He recalled that the first terror attack by PKK militants was committed in 1984. Since then, they claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people.

According to the Turkish leader, a commission will be formed in the republic's parliament to review the legal parameters of the peace deal with the PKK.

Earlier, Erdogan hailed the PKK disarmament as a major step toward terrorism-free Türkiye.

Yesterday, the first group of PKK militants laid down their arms in the Iraqi Kurdistan.