Saudi Arabia expresses readiness to host Russia-U.S. talks

12 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabia is doing everything to help the international community come to an agreement, and is ready to ensure the Russian-U.S. dialogue, Saudi Arabian Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khorayef said.

When asked by TASS if Saudi Arabia was ready to provide a platform for consultations between Russia and the United States aimed at both political and economic stabilization of the dialogue, the minister replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, Saudi Arabia is trying to do everything to help the international community come to an agreement. Our leadership, His Highness and the crown prince are making every effort to ensure that the region is stable," Bandar al-Khorayef said.

According to him, Saudi Arabia will make any effort it considers useful. The minister stressed this is their national interest.