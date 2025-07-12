12 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

France supported the compromise solution of the political forces of New Caledonia to create an autonomous state while maintaining partial dependence on Paris. Now, a national referendum must be held in New Caledonia to declare autonomy.

Today, at a summit in Bougival, France, the political forces of New Caledonia agreed to declare the French colony an autonomous state. According to Western media, this was the resolution of disputes between two groups of New Caledonian politicians about the future of New Caledonia: while some wanted to remain part of France, others wanted to gain full sovereignty.

As a result, a compromise was found, when Paris recognized New Caledonia as a separate state, but it retains dependence on France in a number of areas. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Paris is granting New Caledonia broad autonomy.