Two hotels to open in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

13 Jul. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the State Tourism Agency, the construction of hotels and inns continues in several regions of Azerbaijan. These facilities will contribute to more efficient use of tourism potential and improve the accommodation conditions for travelers.

It is specified that two hotels are under construction in the territories liberated from occupation: Beshdeli Hotel in Zangilan and Hilton in Aghdam. The work on both projects is almost finished.

Let us remind you that new schools will also open in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. According to the Minister of Education, at least ten educational institutions are planned to be built.