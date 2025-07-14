Armenia to receive €2.5 billion investment from EU

14 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU will provide Armenia with €2.5 billion in investments within the framework of the Global Gateway program, according to an official statement released after the EU-Armenia summit in Brussels.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Council President António Costa reaffirmed to support Armenia and provide it with significant financial and technical assistance during the discussions with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Under the Global Gateway strategy, EU investments in Armenia are now expected to reach €2.5 billion <...>",

the final statement reads.

However, the document does not specify when exactly this should happen.

Von der Leyen and Costa also praised Armenia's efforts to integrate into the EU and promised progress on visa liberalization.

The meeting participants also welcomed the recent political agreement on the text of the EU-Armenia New Partnership Agenda, which should be an important milestone in the shared commitment to deepening relations.