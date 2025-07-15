Israel destroys 3.5-kilometer tunnel in Gaza Strip

15 Jul. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service, the Israeli military have destroyed a 3.5-kilometer underground tunnel of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The tunnel was located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip near the city of Khan Yunis. The IDF emphasized that the underground route included several tunnels and had a cache of weapons and explosives discovered by Israeli soldiers.

The tunnel was destroyed by fighters from the Kfir Brigade together with engineers from the YAHALOM Unit.