17 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has yet to present a new plan for troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, Hamas Politburo member Basem Naim said.

"Israel has not submitted any new or updated maps for troop withdrawal from Gaza," Basem Naim said.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.