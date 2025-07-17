Iran's Foreign Ministry assesses new EU sanctions

17 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the European Council’s “illegal and destructive” decision to impose fresh sanctions on a number of Iranian individuals.

"Baqaei dismissed the allegations raised against Iran at a meeting of the EU Council and condemned the new sanctions imposed by the EU Council on a number of Iranians as an unlawful, destructive and unjustifiable measure," the statement reads.

The spokesman denounced the “ridiculous and baseless” allegations of Iran’s support for terrorist activities in Europe.

On July 15, the European Council announced sanctions against one Iranian entity and eight individuals.