17 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's order published on the government portal, the head of the State Supervision Service, Romanos Petrosyan, has been dismissed from his post in Armenia.

Robert Bazikyan, the service's current deputy head, has been appointed its acting head.

Petrosyan has headed the State Supervision Service since the end of 2021, having previously served as the Minister of Environment.