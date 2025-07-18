Israel to send $600,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Druze

18 Jul. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will send humanitarian aid to Syrian Druze worth a total of about $600,000, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

"Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid to the Druze in As-Suwayda. The aid package worth 2 million shekels (about $600,000 – the editor's note) will include, among other things, food supplies, medical equipment, first aid kits and medicines",

the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported.

This follows a humanitarian aid package sent to the Druze community in March last year.

Let us remind you that the assistance comes amid ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and the Druze that began on July 13, with Israel conducting military strikes on Damascus.