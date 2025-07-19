Trump again threatens to bomb Iran

19 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

If Iran decides to restore its nuclear facilities, they will be destroyed again, US President Donald Trump promised today. Yesterday, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Galperin promised the same.

In his social network Truth, US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy new Iranian nuclear facilities if they are built.

"All three nuclear facilities in Iran are completely destroyed. It would take years to bring them back into operation, and if Iran wanted to do that, it would be much more profitable for them to start all over again, in three different places, before these facilities are destroyed,”

- Donald Trump wrote.