Earthquake rocks northern Iran at night

20 Jul. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in the northern part of Iran yesterday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The quake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 3,000 meters. The tremors were recorded by seismologists 46 km from the city of Gorgan at 21:37 (00:37 Moscow time).

No casualties or damage have been reported following the earthquake.

Let us remind you that Gorgan is located 30 km from the coast of the Caspian Sea and about 400 km from Tehran. Today, the city's population exceeds 244,000 people.