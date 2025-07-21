Iran tests first missile after war with Israel

21 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian media reported on July 21 the successful test of a new missile.

This marks Tehran's first missile launch since the end of hostilities with Israel.

The Tasnim news agency stated the tests assessed some new technologies being developed by the Islamic Republic's space industry.

According to the report, the test results are planned to be used to improve the capabilities of Iranian satellites and its space systems.

Let us remind you that the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated after June 13, when the Israeli Air Force attacked military and nuclear facilities in Iran before the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.