Georgia accuses EU of interfering in electoral process

23 Jul. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has accused the European Union of interfering in Georgia’s internal political processes ahead of the country’s upcoming local elections, warning that pressure over the visa liberalisation issue is being used as a political tool.

"Since they see that the radical opposition is unable to offer society any ideas, in this context of a lack of ideas, an attempt is being made from outside to impose a topic that can once again lead society into the same false dilemmas related to the elections," Papuashvili said.

According to him, the Georgian opposition’s lack of substantive ideas has left it incapable of influencing the electorate, prompting external actors to step in.

The speaker dismissed the EU’s position as an attempt at blackmail.

Papuashvili also underlined the timing of the EU’s ultimatum, noting that the deadline of late August was not coincidental, as it marks the start of Georgia’s active election campaign season.

Earlier, a letter was sent by the European Commission to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, warning that visa-free travel for Georgian citizens to the EU could be suspended unless the government fulfils specific conditions that relate to recently adopted laws on “foreign agents”.