Fire threatens Solnechnoye and Vinogradnoye near Feodosia

23 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A large natural fire is raging near two settlements in Feodosia. Crimean firefighters are trying to prevent the flames from spreading amid strong wind and heat.

A large natural fire is raging in the area of the settlements of Solnechnoye and Vinogradnoye in Crimea, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

The department specified that dry vegetation caught fire on the territory of the Feodosia urban district, near the villages of Solnechnoye and Vinogradnoye.

"At the moment, the area of the fire is 5 hectares,”

– Crimean Emergencies Ministry informed.

170 people are extinguishing the fire, including employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, forestry and hunting workers, as well as the Feodosia mountain search and rescue unit.