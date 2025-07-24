Another group of former POWs returned to Russia

24 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Ilyushin Il-76MD plane carrying Russian soldiers who were brought back from the Kiev-controlled territory has landed near Moscow at night.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that under the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, Russia had brought back a group of its servicemen from the Kiev-controlled territory and sent back Ukrainian prisoners of war in return, TASS reported.

The Russian soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the defense ministry’s medical establishments.