Gas supplies from Russia to Armenia temporarily halted

24 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Natural gas supplies from Russia to Armenia have been temporarily suspended due to pipeline repairs in Georgia, Gazprom-Armenia reported.

Natural gas supplies to Armenia have been suspended on July 24, from 7:00 to 19:00 of July 26 due to the need for repair and restoration work on the Gazakh-Saguramo section of the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia main gas pipeline.

The company noted that during this period, uninterrupted and reliable gas supplies to consumers in Armenia will be carried out without restrictions due to internal reserves and additional volumes of natural gas supplied from Iran.