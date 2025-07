Georgia and NATO held an opening ceremony of Exercise Agile Spirit 2025 at Georgia’s Krtsanisi military base, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The maneuvers are being held in both Georgia and Turkey, where they began on July 21. Military personnel from Georgia, the U.S.. Turkey and eight more countries are participating.

The opening ceremony featured an address by Commander of the U.S. 7th Army Training Command in Europe and Africa, Brigadier General Terry Tillis.