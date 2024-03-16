Vestnik Kavkaza

Cargo volumes transported through Middle Corridor triple

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Cargo volumes transported through Georgia’s key transit routes have seen a substantial increase in the first six months of 2025, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported.

The Middle Corridor recorded a total of 9,849 TEUs in container transit between January and June 2025. This marks a 173% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway also experienced remarkable growth, moving 9,393 TEUs during the reporting period - a nearly 59-fold increase from a year earlier.

Georgia’s Batumi and Poti ports processed a combined 7 million tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2025, reflecting a 5.9% increase year-on-year.

