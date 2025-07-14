Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran tells E3 it has right to continue enriching uranium

Tehran declared its right to continue uranium enrichment only on the territory of Iran during the talks with the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

"We discussed our right under the NPT [the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], including uranium enrichment, which should continue only in Iran," Takht Ravanchi said.

The minister said the removal of sanctions was also discussed and the Iranian negotiators emphasized that “these sanctions should be terminated as soon as possible.”

Yesterday, Iran and three European countries held nuclear talks in Istanbul.

