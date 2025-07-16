75% of Crimean hotels occupied, authorities say

Tourists are actively choosing Crimea for their vacation this season. Hotels and inns in the republic, according to the head of the republic’s parliament, are currently almost at 75% occupied.

Accommodation facilities in Crimea, those that currently accept tourists, are almost at 75% occupied, Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the regional parliament, said.

“The average occupancy rate of operating accommodation facilities is over 74%,”

– Konstantinov underlined.

The politician specified that the forecast for tourist flow for the next two months is also favorable: people are actively booking rooms for August and September. The average level of bookings for the next month is 66%, and for September – 53%. Konstantinov drew attention to the fact that the indicator continues to grow.