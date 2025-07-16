Vestnik Kavkaza

75% of Crimean hotels occupied, authorities say

75% of Crimean hotels occupied, authorities say
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tourists are actively choosing Crimea for their vacation this season. Hotels and inns in the republic, according to the head of the republic’s parliament, are currently almost at 75% occupied.

Accommodation facilities in Crimea, those that currently accept tourists, are almost at 75% occupied, Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the regional parliament, said.

“The average occupancy rate of operating accommodation facilities is over 74%,”

– Konstantinov underlined.

The politician specified that the forecast for tourist flow for the next two months is also favorable: people are actively booking rooms for August and September. The average level of bookings for the next month is 66%, and for September – 53%. Konstantinov drew attention to the fact that the indicator continues to grow.

95 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.