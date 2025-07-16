Power outage hits dozens of thousands of people in Dagestan

A large-scale accident occurred on the power grids in the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala. A fire broke out at one of the substations, as a result of which almost 87,000 people in the city center were left without electricity.

This morning, a power outage occurred in the central part of Makhachkala due to a fire at a substation, the Ministry of Energy of Dagestan reports.

The ministry specified that the emergency occurred at 04.48 Moscow time. Due to excessive load on the power grid, a fire broke out at the 110 kV Novaya substation.

The accident resulted in the power outage in the central part of Makhachkala: nearly 86,500 people were left without electricity. 6 Dagenergo teams are eliminating the consequences of the accident.