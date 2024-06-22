Forest fires engulf Türkiye

Türkiye is fighting forest fires, with the most critical situation developing in Bursa where approximately 2,000 residents have been evacuated due to an emergency.

According to Turkish media reports, flames erupted Saturday evening near the districts of Gürsu and Kestel, with strong winds contributing to the fire's development.

"1,765 residents of 480 houses in the villages of Karahıdır, İğdir, and Avdancık have been evacuated",

Bursa Province authorities reported.

Nearly 2,000 firefighters with 500 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

It should be noted that about 1,300 people have also been evacuated due to fires in the provinces of Mersin and Karabük.