Gaza humanitarian disaster death toll announced

© Photo: Efi Sharir/Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 133 people have died of famine in Gaza, including 87 children.

"Over the past 24 hours, Gaza hospitals have registered six deaths from hunger and malnutrition, including two children. Thus, the total number of deaths from hunger has risen to 133, including 87 children",

Gaza's Health Ministry announced.

 

The announcement comes amid a temporary ceasefire takes effect in parts of Gaza to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, with hostilities suspended between 10:00 and 20:00 Moscow time.

