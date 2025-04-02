Arab countries to condemn Hamas for first time

Arab countries will for the first time condemn Hamas at a UN ministerial event in New York on July 28-29, France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

In an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche, Barrot said the move will seal its definitive isolation, while European countries will confirm their intention to recognize Palestine.

According to him, European countries would reaffirm their intention to recognize Palestine as a state in New York.

"Half of European countries have done so, all others are considering it. The British Prime Minister has stated his intention to do so. Germany is considering it at a later stage," Barrot said.

The French minister added that in coming weeks the European Commission would take a tougher stance on Israel and demand a stop on building of any new settlement projects in the West Bank, and also an end to militarized policing of humanitarian aid distribution.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would formally recognize the state of Palestine at the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and Israel.