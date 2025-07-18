UN to support Palestine in state-building

The United Nations will support Palestinian state-building efforts, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said in a statement.

"We stand ready to support the Palestinians in state-building, with human rights and rule of law at its centre. When that time comes, programmes to support victims and survivors will be an important avenue for opening a pathway to accountability and redress," the statement reads.

The UN conference to revive two-state solution talks between Israel and the Palestinians will be held in New York from July 28-30. Israel and the United States will not take part in the meeting.

No new normalization deals are expected to be announced at the meeting, but Arab countries are expected to condemn Hamas and call for its disarmament for the first time.

As of now, the State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 148 UN states. In 2024, the Security Council rejected Palestine's request for UN membership, with the U.S. casting a veto.

The two-state solution is a proposed approach to resolving the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, by creating an independent Palestinian state with the capital in East Jerusalem.