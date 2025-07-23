Houthis to attack any vessels cooperating with Israel

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement will carry out strikes on the vessels belonging to all companies working with Israeli ports within the reach of their weapons, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Yemen’s armed forces <…> have made a decision to activate their military operations in support [of Palestinians] and begin implementing Phase Four of its naval blockade of the adversary, targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of nationality or destination and anywhere they can be reached by our missiles and drones," Yahya Saree said.

He recommended that all maritime companies cease their cooperation with Israeli ports.

The spokesman called on all countries to pressure Israel to halt its aggression in the Gaza Strip and lift the blockade of the embattled enclave.