IAEA delegation to visit Iran in the near future

A delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) may travel to Iran within two weeks to discuss ways to continue cooperation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"Some IAEA officials are expected to visit Iran within the next two weeks, and we will discuss technical aspects," Esmail Baghaei said.

In July, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, which had been drafted by the country’s parliament.

The law stipulates that any future inspection of Iran's nuclear sites by the IAEA needs approval by Tehran's Supreme National Security Council.