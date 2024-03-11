The U.S. dollar is showing a 1.21% increase on the Russian interbank market, climbing above 80 rubles, according to data from the Finam trading platform.

As of 11:56 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up 1.21%, reaching 80.186 rubles.

By 12:38 p.m., the dollar had slowed its gains, trading at 79.94 rubles (+0.9%).

Earlier, on July 25, the dollar rose above the 80-ruble mark on the interbank market for the first time since June 13, 2025.

The Bank of Russia has not set the dollar exchange rate above 80 rubles since May 21, 2025.