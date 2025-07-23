Germany announces creation of "air bridge" to Gaza

Germany plans to establish an "air bridge" to Gaza in cooperation with Jordan, aiming to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated.

"The German government, together with Jordan, is immediately creating an "air bridge" over Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid",

Friedrich Merz said.

According to Merz, Berlin intends to cooperate on this issue with London and Paris, which will also deliver food and medical supplies to the Palestinians.

It should be noted that planes from Jordan and the UAE dropped humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza on Sunday. The Israeli Air Force also supported the initiative.