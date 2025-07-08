Assassinations of more than 20 officials thwarted in Iran

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said its agents prevented assassinations of 23 high-ranking officials during the 12-day war with Israel.

"We were able to detect and neutralize terrorist plans of the regime (Israel) aimed at assassinating 23 of the country’s high-ranking officials during the 12-day war, as well as 13 similar conspiracies in the months preceding the war, the uncovering of which, by God's grace, led to the prevention of assassinations of 35 high-ranking civilian and military officials," the statement reads.

It was also noted that Iranian intelligence has prevented at least 450 foreign fighters from infiltrating its territory during the June escalation of its conflict with Israel.

"We have managed to identify the location of 300 foreign terrorists stationed near the southeastern border of the country, who were preparing to enter the territory of Iran, as well as prevent their further movement," the ministry said.

The agency added that a group was also discovered in Syria, consisting of about 150 radicals preparing to invade the Islamic Republic.