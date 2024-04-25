Official meeting of Erdoğan and Tokayev begins in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began their official talks in Ankara, as confirmed by the Kazakh presidential press service.

The official meeting of the two leaders began with a solemn ceremony with an honor guard and horse guards. The ceremony included the national anthems of the two countries and a gun salute.

Following formal introductions of their respective delegations, the leaders proceeded to substantive negotiations.

Let us remind you that Tokayev, who arrived the day before, visited the mausoleum of the first president of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, this afternoon.