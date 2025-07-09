Trump boasts of stopping five armed conflicts

U.S. President Donald Trump touted his foreign policy achievements while visiting his newest Scottish golf course.

The president appeared yesterday before reporters at Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen, Scotland, where he opened a new golf course.

"We did one yesterday. You know, we stopped the war, but we stopped about five wars. So that's much more important than playing golf. As much as I like, it's much more important," Trump said.

The U.S. president referred to Thailand and Cambodia agreeing to a ceasefire to end five days of fighting.

Earlier, the Thai and Cambodian leaders met in Malaysia and agreed to a ceasefire to halt their deadliest conflict in more than a decade, following Trump threat to pause trade deals unless fighting stopped.