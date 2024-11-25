Houthis attack Tel Aviv airport with missile once again

Yemen’s Houthis struck Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile, spokesperson for the group Yahya Saree said.

"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a unique military operation by attacking Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport ) with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type," Yahya Saree said.

According to the spokesman, the attack suspended operations at the main Israeli airport.

On Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces said the military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. An air raid alert was issued in several areas of Israel.