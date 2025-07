The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil on July 30.

At this stage, 44 families, or 166 people, are returning to Jabrayil in accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

These families were previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic.