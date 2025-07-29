West needs to reach nuclear agreement with Iran

Western countries need to reach an agreement with Iran in order to resolve the situation around its nuclear program, according to Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who served as Iranian vice president in 2021-2024.

"Undoubtedly, Western countries need an agreement with Iran. A deal will certainly be made but only after the West realizes that it’s impossible to deny Iran’s inalienable right [to peaceful nuclear power]," Hashemi said.

The politician emphasized that Iran should demonstrate its power by expanding the country’s social, economic and military capabilities, as well as by strengthening cooperation with other nations.