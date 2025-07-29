Vestnik Kavkaza

West needs to reach nuclear agreement with Iran

Western countries need to reach an agreement with Iran in order to resolve the situation around its nuclear program, according to Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, who served as Iranian vice president in 2021-2024.

"Undoubtedly, Western countries need an agreement with Iran. A deal will certainly be made but only after the West realizes that it’s impossible to deny Iran’s inalienable right [to peaceful nuclear power]," Hashemi said.

The politician emphasized that Iran should demonstrate its power by expanding the country’s social, economic and military capabilities, as well as by strengthening cooperation with other nations.

