Kislovodsk to spend over 200 mln rubles on tourist code

Kislovodsk Mayor Yevgeny Moiseyev announced the city authorities’ plans to spend over 200 million rubles on creating a single tourist code as part of the “Tourism and Hospitality” project.

He noted that the contractor for the auction has already been determined. The mayor emphasized that they are currently planning to begin creating a single code for the streets of the city center around the boulevard.

Moiseyev said that small architectural forms, bus stops, benches, phone chargers, information stands and Wi-Fi will be installed in Kislovodsk.