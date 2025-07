Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have secured their spot in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Irish side Shelbourne 4-0 on aggregate.

The decisive goal at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium on Wednesday came in the 44th minute, an own goal credited to Shelbourne's John Martin.

Qarabag will now face the winner of the tie between FCSB (Romania) and Shkendija (North Macedonia) in the next round.