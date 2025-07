Russia's international reserves reached a historic peak in July, climbing to $695.5 billion during July 18-25, according to Central Bank data.

"Russia's international reserves amounted to $695.5 billion as of July 25, 2025, having increased by $11.8 billion (1.7%) over the week, mainly due to positive revaluation",

Russia's Central Bank reported.

The previous record was set on July 4 and amounted to $690.6 billion.