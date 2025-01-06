Tbilisi and Ankara discuss prospects for expanding economic cooperation

A meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the Minister of Transport of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloğlu took place in Tbilisi, according to a statement by the press service of the Georgian government.

The meeting focused on strengthening strategic partnership and deepening mutual collaboration.

In particular, Kobakhidze and Uraloğlu assessed the role of the Georgian-Turkish economic commission in the further development of bilateral trade and economic ties.

The parties also discussed infrastructure projects of regional and strategic importance, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus.

"The Prime Minister reiterated Georgia's readiness to facilitate dialogue and thereby ensure lasting peace and stability in the region",

the government's press service reported.