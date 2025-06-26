Vestnik Kavkaza

Weather front to hit Antalya

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Antalya, Türkiye, meteorologists are warning tourists about bad weather on Sunday. Showers and strong winds are expected in the resort.

The weather may spoil tourists’ vacations in Antalya on August 3. Meteorologists issued a corresponding warning.

“Heavy rains are expected in six areas of Antalya on Sunday. The moderate northern wind will blow, the length of the waves may increase in coastal areas,”

– the warning reads.

Tourists have been urged to be careful. The air in the resorts of the region may cool by 1-3 degrees on Sunday. As a result, by evening, the air temperature may be below normal.

