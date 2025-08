Sakstat data shows 1.8 million international arrivals in January-June 2025, marking a 6.9% year-on-year increase.

The number of tourist trips to Georgia increased by 10% and reached 1.3 million, with most foreign travellers coming for leisure purposes.

Russia ranks first in the number of visitors to Georgia with 309,400 tourists (22.4% of the total number of visitors), followed by Türkiye (17.6%) and Armenia (10.8%).