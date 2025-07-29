Date of Steven Witkoff's trip to Moscow announced

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker confirmed the upcoming visit of US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, stating the envoy would arrive in Moscow this weekend.

"I know Steve Witkoff, who's a special envoy for President Trump, is in Moscow this weekend, and I'm hoping he can have a breakthrough [in the Ukrainian settlement process]",

Matthew Whitaker said.

Whitaker emphasized that Washington wants to get "consent to a deal from both sides" of the conflict, adding that Witkoff's trip to Russia could yield tangible results.

This follows Witkoff's April 2025 visit to Russia, when the American diplomat met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The main topic of their conversation was the resolution of the crisis in Ukraine.